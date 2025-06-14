– As noted, a rematch between Ron Killings and WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena was announced for next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Also, the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will continue with the semifinals. Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s show at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan:

* Ron Killings vs. John Cena (Non-Title Bout)

* King of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn

* Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match: Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez

* Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match: Alexa Bliss vs. TBA (Final Quarterfinals Winner)

* Solo Sikoa to meet WWE US Champion Jacob Fatu next week face-to-face in the ring

* WWE Women’s US Champion Zelina Vega to call out Giulia next week

Next week’s WWE SmackDown will air on Friday, June 20 on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.