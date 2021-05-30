wrestling / News
Randy Orton vs. Xavier Woods Confirmed for WWE Raw
– WWE.com has confirmed another match for tomorrow’s Raw. Randy Orton will be back on TV and is set to face Xavier Woods in a singles match. Here’s the full announcement:
Randy Orton returns to take on Xavier Woods
Xavier Woods was hit with one RKO last week – Will The New Day bandleader be able to avoid a second in a showdown with Randy Orton on Raw?
Riddle paid tribute to his good friend Randy by borrowing his signature move in a showdown with Woods last week. The Original Bro wanted to deliver payback after Woods assisted Kofi Kingston’s win over Orton the week before.
Will The Viper be ready to strike from out of nowhere? Or will Woods light up the ring with The Power of Positivty?
Catch the showdown this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!
Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s Raw:
* No. 1 Contender’s Match for WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker
* Shayna Baszler vs. Reginald
* The Miz returns for MizTV with John Morrison, with guests Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley
* Xavier Woods vs. Randy Orton
