Randy Orton vs. Xavier Woods Confirmed for WWE Raw

– WWE.com has confirmed another match for tomorrow’s Raw. Randy Orton will be back on TV and is set to face Xavier Woods in a singles match. Here’s the full announcement:

Randy Orton returns to take on Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods was hit with one RKO last week – Will The New Day bandleader be able to avoid a second in a showdown with Randy Orton on Raw?

Riddle paid tribute to his good friend Randy by borrowing his signature move in a showdown with Woods last week. The Original Bro wanted to deliver payback after Woods assisted Kofi Kingston’s win over Orton the week before.

Will The Viper be ready to strike from out of nowhere? Or will Woods light up the ring with The Power of Positivty?

Catch the showdown this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!