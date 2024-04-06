Randy Orton Wants To Break Undertaker’s WrestleMania Match Record, Teases Big RKO At WrestleMania 40

Randy Orton says he has The Undertaker’s record of WrestleMania matches in his sights. Orton recently spoke with Joe Tessitore of ESPN and talked about wanting to break the Dead Man’s record of 27 WrestleMania matches, plus more. You can see the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On wanting to break Undertaker’s WrestleMania match record: “I have been around for a long time. This will be my 19th WrestleMania. There are two guys who have performed at more WrestleManias than me. The Undertaker at 27 WrestleManias and Triple H at 23. Then you have Randy Orton at 19. I’m in a nice little group of people there, those are some cool names. I want to be around. To me, if I can beat Undertaker’s record of 27 WrestleManias and still be healthy and feeling good, to me, that’s my goal.”

On his plans for a big RKO at Wrestlemania 40: “It’s WrestleMania. I’m going to try and pull something out of the hat that I haven’t done before. My stuff is not generally very high risk, but Sunday, I’m going to try and pull some shit out. I’m looking forward to that. Sunday, I’ve got an opportunity to hit an RKO that I haven’t done before and put 80,000 people on their feet. Just knowing that we’re going to get there and that I’m going to have that possibility of shitting the bed or hitting it dead on. When you capitalize on it and feel that reaction, there is nothing better. There are a couple of things on Sunday where a bunch of people are like, ‘You need to try that once. We have to rehearse that to make sure you can do it.’ If I do that, I know it’s not going to work because I don’t have the crowd. I’m not in the environment. We have to wait until the day and we’re right in the middle of it. I got one in me. I’m going to bed at night and it’s what I’m thinking about.”