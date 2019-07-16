Randy Orton Still Wants Payback on Brock Lesnar

– While Randy Orton failed to win the Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal on Raw last night, he still wants some payback against Brock Lesnar. After Raw, Orton wrote on Twitter, “Haven’t forgotten about this one. Payback’s a b…”

Of course, Orton is referencing his match with Lesnar at Summerslam 2016, which Lesnar won. An image from Lesnar’s beatdown of Orton in the match is featured in the tweet. During Raw, Randy Orton said that he and Lesnar have some unfinished business. You can check out his latest tweet below.

Brock Lesnar is currently slated to defend his Universal title against former champion Seth Rollins at Summerslam 2019. Rollins won the battle royal last night to earn his shot.