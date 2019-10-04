Randy Orton Wants to Face The Rock at WrestleMania 36

– Randy Orton appears to have laid out a challenge to The Rock for WrestleMania. Orton posted to Twitter on Thursday hyping Friday’s FOX debut of Smackdown and The Rock’s appearance on the show. In the process, he said he wanted to have a discussion with the Great One about who’s “the greatest [third] generation [wrestler] of all time and we answer that question April 5th in Tampa At Wrestlemania 36.

It isn’t clear if this is just Orton having some fun with people on Twitter, as he has done from time to time, or if he’s seriously setting up an angle. Bully Ray commented on the challenge, as you can also see below: