Randy Orton Wants To Play Batman In The DCU

In a post on Twitter, Randy Orton expressed interest in playing Batman in the DCU, which was relaunched by James Gunn. An account asked who should play the Dark Knight in the cinematic universe, and Orton replied with a waving emoji.

Orton has some acting experience, appearing in WWE Studios films like The Condemned 2 and 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded. As for the DCU, only two projects have been released so far: the animated series Creature Commandos and of course, Superman. The later opened to $217 million worldwide this past weekend.