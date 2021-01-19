Randy Orton Wears Mask As He Addresses Alexa Bliss Attack on Raw (Clip)

Apparently Randy Orton was hideously burned by Alexa Bliss’s scorching ray on last week’s Raw, as he was wearing a mask on this week’s episode. Orton appeared in a segment on tonight’s show, kicking off the show in an empty ring with a mask covered “first degree burns” from the flaming assault by Bliss from last week.

Orton said in his promo that he doesn’t blame Bliss because she’s just the conduit that Bray Wyatt is using for his revenge after being burned alive at TLC. He said that while Wyatt might think he’s taken Orton out of the Rumble, he hasn’t because he’s competing and would do so if all his limbs were cut off. He said he’d block out all the pain in order to compete and win the match for the third time in history. You can see a clip of the segment below: