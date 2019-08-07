wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton’s Wife Gives Him An RKO, Synopses Of First Three ‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ Episodes, Cover For New WWE Book
– Randy Orton’s wife Kim posted a video to Instagram which shows her giving him an RKO on the beach in the Maldives.
– Here are the descriptions for the first three episodes of Straight Up Steve Austin, which begins this Monday after RAW on the USA Network:
Monday 8/12 – Steve pulls out all the stops as he spends the day with actor, comedian and retired Marine Bob Riggle.
Monday 8/19 – Steve has a number of surprises in store for his time with actor Sal Vulcano (“Impractical Jokers”).
Monday 8/26 – Steve travels to Cleveland to spend a most memorable day with the Browns’ quarterback, Baker Mayfield
– As we reported last week, DK Publishing is set to release a new WWE book called Beyond Extreme by Dean Miller. It will arrive on March 5, 2020. You can see the book’s cover below.
