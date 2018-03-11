wrestling / News
Randy Orton Wins US Championship at WWE Fastlane (Pics, Video)
– Randy Orton took home the WWE United States Championship after beating Bobby Roode at Fastlane. You can see pics and video from the match below, courtesy of WWE’s Twitter accounts.
After the match, Jinder Mahal came out to the ring and attacked Orton, dropping him to the mat. Roode came back in and hit Mahal, then Orton, with Glorious DDTs.
