WWE News: Randy Orton Wishes Rey Mysterio A Happy 619 Day, Eddie Guerrero & Rey Mysterio Throwback Photo, WWE Stars predict The World Cup

June 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Randy Orton WWE Smackdown

– Here is Randy Orton, wishing Rey Mysterio a happy 619 day…

– The WWE Network Instagram posted the following “This Day In WWE History” photo of Eddie Guerrero attacking Rey Mysterio 19 years ago on WCW Monday Nitro

– Here are some WWE stars, making world cup predictions…

