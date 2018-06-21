wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Wishes Rey Mysterio A Happy 619 Day, Eddie Guerrero & Rey Mysterio Throwback Photo, WWE Stars predict The World Cup
June 21, 2018
– Here is Randy Orton, wishing Rey Mysterio a happy 619 day…
I’m a day late, but apparently yesterday wasn’t #RusevDay @reymysterio @RusevBUL happy belated #ReyMysterioDay
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 20, 2018
Thank you my homie @RandyOrton https://t.co/l5buqKWay4
— ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) June 20, 2018
– The WWE Network Instagram posted the following “This Day In WWE History” photo of Eddie Guerrero attacking Rey Mysterio 19 years ago on WCW Monday Nitro
– Here are some WWE stars, making world cup predictions…