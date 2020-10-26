Randy Orton Comments On Winning 14th World Title At WWE Hell In A Cell, Takes Jab At Batista

Randy Orton started his 14th reign as world champion on Sunday night after defeating Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell. After the victory, Orton weighed in on the achievement in a WWE Network exclusive (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“Is the 14th sweeter?” Orton said when asked whether this title reign meant more than the others. “I think it is and I’ll tell you why I think it is. For the longest time I’ve been the Legend Killer and I’ve put many legends out to pasture and I’ve ended many careers. But the word legend is thrown around very loosely these days. Some say that I’m a legend, but I think they only say that because of my accomplishments – I have many of them, but I think it’s because I’ve been here so long.

“I started when I was 19, and I’ve been here 20-plus years. What this title means to me – my 14th title – you ask is is it sweeter? It is because there’s a very short yet impressive list of men who have had this title 14 times or more – Ric Flair, John Cena, Triple H. My mentor Ric Flair and my mentor Triple H and someone who I’ve fought tooth and nail more than anybody else I’d venture to say in John Cena. I’m now a part of that list. If tonight’s win didn’t make me a legend, well, at the very hell least, it definitely is sweet.”

Orton also took to Instgram to take a job at his former Evolution teammate Batista by comparing the title reigns of himself, Flair, and Triple H to those of the current Hollywood actor.