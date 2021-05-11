Randy Orton On His Favorite WrestleMania Moment, WrestleMania 37 Crowd, Watching Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Randy Orton discussed his favorite WrestleMania moment, watching Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Randy Orton on his favorite WrestleMania moment: “I feel like I’ve had so many WrestleMania moments, it’s hard to put my finger on it. For me, maybe WrestleMania 20. I was out there with Mick, Rock, Ric, Batista, and just that feeling in my gut at Gorilla at the Garden right before I went out – I think for me, that’s about as close as I can get to remembering that far back the exact feeling I had. It’s like what a feeling being so young and going out there with that type of talent at the Garden at WrestleMania 20 – two decades after my father was in the main event of the original WrestleMania, in the same freakin’ building. All of that history coming together and on top of that, the fact that my father was there to see the match in person – as far as WrestleMania moments go, that would be fine.”

On WWE fans returning at WrestleMania 37: “On my entrance, I think you could tell that I wasn’t really out of character, but I turned around that curtain and came through Gorilla, and once I saw all those people, it was like I just had to take it in for a second. My entrance was like four or four and a half minutes long that night just because I took my sweet ass time and soaked it all in. But the weird thing as well, and I’m not shitting on the reaction or the fans being there at all – it’s just in those big stadiums, all that noise goes straight up. So, they were there and I felt them and that energy was amazing and I wouldn’t change it for the world, but I’m looking forward to being able to legitimately sell out stadiums and arenas that aren’t open for the weather. The rain delay was crazy.

“And really be able to hear that right when you do something, be able to hear that response right then and there. Wrestling in the ThunderDome and in front of those monitor screens – you don’t let [the fans] dictate what you do because you’re in charge, but you’re able to make decisions based on how they’re reacting. So, when you take the fans completely out of it, you’re just guessing. I’m really looking forward to getting in there for a Monday Night RAW at somewhere like the Staples Center where it’s jam-packed and you can just feel them. I’m still missing that. I didn’t get that fix at WrestleMania.”

On watching Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair: “Something’s always gonna happen and you’re gonna have some sort of WrestleMania moment. I still have a few matches I have to watch from this year’s WrestleMania, but Kim and I actually just watched Sasha and Bianca. It’s so fun to watch some people like those two women who love what they do so much and it translates into their movements and facial expressions and what they’re doing in the ring. To see Bianca have her moment – you talk about WrestleMania moments, it’s as fun for me almost to see other people have their moments than it is for me to want to have another moment. I’ve had so many moments, and I really enjoy seeing so many deserving people have theirs too.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.