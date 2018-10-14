Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Slams WWE 2K19 Model, Stacy Keibler Turns 39 Today, and Becky Lynch on the Significance of Evolution

October 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Randy Orton

– It appears Randy Orton is not happy with his character model for WWE 2K19 after sharing a photo of his mode’s face on Instagram. The caption reads, “Wow, WWE 2K19, f— you too!” You can check out his post on the subject below.

View this post on Instagram

WOW #wwe2k19 [email protected] you too!

A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on

– Former WWE talent Stacy Keibler celebrates her birthday today. She turns 39 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday today, which you can see below.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to @stacykeibler!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

– WWE released a backstage interview with Becky Lynch talking about the importance of the all-women pay-per-view event, Evolution. You can check out that video in the player below.

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Stacy Keibler, WWE 2K19, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading