WWE News: Randy Orton Slams WWE 2K19 Model, Stacy Keibler Turns 39 Today, and Becky Lynch on the Significance of Evolution

– It appears Randy Orton is not happy with his character model for WWE 2K19 after sharing a photo of his mode’s face on Instagram. The caption reads, “Wow, WWE 2K19, f— you too!” You can check out his post on the subject below.

– Former WWE talent Stacy Keibler celebrates her birthday today. She turns 39 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday today, which you can see below.

– WWE released a backstage interview with Becky Lynch talking about the importance of the all-women pay-per-view event, Evolution. You can check out that video in the player below.