Randy Orton Set for This Week’s WWE After the Bell

– Per WWE.com, Randy Orton will be a guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell. You can check out that full announcement below. Orton will be speaking to Corey Graves ahead of Sunday’s WWE Backlash 2020 event, where Orton will face Edge in what’s billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” The event airs on Sunday, June 14 on the WWE Network.

Randy Orton joins WWE After the Bell this week

Randy Orton is preparing for what might very well be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash, but before he clashes with Edge in that anticipated confrontation, The Viper slithers to WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, available tomorrow wherever you get your podcasts.

In a candid conversation with The Savior of Misbehavior, the 13-time World Champion opens up about his home life, gives his thoughts on his battle with The Rated-R Superstar this Sunday and remembers the time he had us all convinced that he bought a private jet on a whim.

WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.