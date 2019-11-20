Randy Orton Discusses If He Was Ever Serious About Leaving WWE for AEW, Says He’s Not In the ‘WWE Bubble’ As Much Anymore

On the latest episode of After the Bell, Randy Orton talked about if he actually considered leaving WWE before re-signing with the company recently. Orton posted AEW teases on social media prior to signing his new WWE deal. Highlights are below.

On if he was serious about leaving WWE for AEW or just having fun: “I was just having fun. I’ve been, more so now than ever, I’m more aware of other guys like Will Ospreay and other guys that work with Cody, and I’m watching a little more wrestling. I’m not in the WWE bubble as much as I’ve been for almost the last two decades. I’m learning to appreciate other styles a little more instead of just quickly seeing something that isn’t how I would do it, or isn’t how I would sell it, and I’m realizing in its own way it’s good. This might be upsetting for some people but I never really saw myself leaving WWE. To me, it was about getting to a point where I’m happy and what I’m doing to my body, the amount of time I’m gone from my family, in the end it’s all going to be worth it, and that’s where I’m at right now. So I’m definitely happy being a WWE superstar.”

On how he has been able to stay at the top of the game for two decades: “Little bit of luck, little bit of talent. I don’t know. I know that I’ve been given, early in my career, I was given multiple second chances. I’d get in trouble for it, there would be a punishment, whether it was time out or fines, but I’d always come back. I am very consistent. I’m a guy, you can put in there with a Ricochet for instance, and I can possibly help out talent that needs a little bit of a push or needs a little bit of a change, or has to, man, there’s so many things that so many young talent, and I call Ricochet a young talent, he’s been wrestling damn near as long as me, but using him as an example, there’s a lot of things that I feel like I could do to help guys like that, that are just awe inspiring and amazing and can do things that I could never even dream of. But there’s those little things that have helped me stay consistent.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the After the Bell podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.