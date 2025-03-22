Randy Orton Opens WWE Smackdown, Rejects Reconciliation Attempt By Kevin Owens

Randy Orton kicked off this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown and was served with an unsuccessful attempt by Kevin Owens to apologize. Friday night’s show saw Orton come out to the ring for a promo, but before he was able to talk Owens came out and tried to avoid Orton’s wrath. Owens said that he was wrong for attacking Owens, though he professed that Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn had it coming. He then said that Orton had decided to side with Rhodes which made him angry and that Orton should understand someone doing things out of anger that they may regret.

Owens added that he stopped Orton from punt kicking Carmelo Hayes because he didn’t want Orton to regress and suggested they team up to try and become WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 41.

Orton refused to accept the apology and said that “Fight Owens Fight” has become “Bitch Owens Bitch.” He then said that he is back to hearing voices in his head, and they’re telling him to kick Owens’ head off at WrestleMania.