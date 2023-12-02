Randy Orton Joins WWE Smackdown Roster, Takes Aim At Roman Reigns

Randy Orton is officially part of the WWE Smackdown roster, signing with the brand on this week’s show. Friday’s episode was main evented by a segment in which Orton made his decision to sign with the Friday night brand. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce both made their pitches to Orton before Paul Heyman showed up and told Orton to stay away from the Blue Brand.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso came out and went after Orton, but LA Knight came out and fought Sikoa to the back. Orton then hit Uso with an RKO and signed the Smackdown contract, then told Heyman to call Roman Reigns and tell him that “Daddy’s back.” He then RKO’d Aldis out of habit.