Randy Orton’s Attack On Jeff Hardy Reportedly Not An Injury Angle

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via SportsKeeda), Dave Meltzer suggested that while Jeff Hardy has been dealing with injury issues involving his shoulder and back, the attack from Randy Orton on Smackdown was not meant to write him off TV. Orton attacked Hardy at the conclusion of his US title match with Shinsuke Nakamura. Meltzer said that Hardy is expected to work live events this weekend.

He said: “(Shinsuke) Nakamura and Jeff Hardy—considering how banged up Jeff Hardy is—Nakamura did a great job carrying the match. Jeff is going to be working this weekend, and it’s not an injury angle. Jeff’s still supposed to be working through everything (his injuries).”

He also hinted that there will be a triple threat match between Hardy, Orton and Nakamura at Summerslam.