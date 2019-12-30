Randy Orton’s Knee Injury Last Night Reportedly Part Of Story

It was reported yesterday that Randy Orton allegedly suffered a knee injury during a live event match with AJ Styles. Orton came down on the knee awkwardly after Styles blocked an RKO. He was unable to finish the match and was helped to the back.

According to F4WOnline, Orton’s injury is not legitimate and is part of the ongoing storyline with Styles. Styles has been working on the knee during WWE TV matches, and this is believed to be a part of that. Of course, the two have been working together on the holiday tour with Orton winning their matches. At this time, neither Orton nor WWE have commented on the injury, real or not.