Randy Orton’s Wife Says Orton Loves Working With Chad Gable

Randy Orton’s wife Kim says that one of the guys Orton loves working with is Chad Gable. Kim Orton and Giovanna Angle (Kurt’s wife) talked on the latest episode of their Wives of Wrestling podcast about how much their husbands like Gable and enjoy working with him. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

Kim on Gable: “I don’t know how Chad Gable wasn’t Kurt angle’s son… [Randy] loves him, he loves him.”

Giovanna on Kurt being a supporter of Gable’s: “He’s a big mark for him. You should see the text messages he has about him. He says, ‘You need to push them!’ The whole “Shorty” thing should have never even happened. He should have — Kurt always says, ‘Do not talk about height. Do not talk about age. Those are the two things you don’t talk about. When you do that the fans will remember that, and that’s what the main focus is.’ He should have been carrying, he should have taken the title, you can make a small guy into a giant guy if you build him up, look at Rey Mysterio. So Kurt is a big mark for him.”