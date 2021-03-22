wrestling / News

Randy Orton’s Wife Warns Alexa Bliss After Last Night’s WWE Fastlane

March 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV featured the return of The Fiend, who appeared with a new charred look to help Alexa Bliss defeat Randy Orton. After Bliss straddled Orton to gain the pinfall, Orton’s wife Kim sent her a warning on Twitter.

She wrote: “@AlexaBliss_WWE you might’ve just f—ed up little girl.

