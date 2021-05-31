wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Savage Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Cesaro Plays More League of Legends: Wild Rift

May 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Savage

– Randy Savage is the subject for Rob Schamberger in the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“In the 365th episode special, artist Rob Schamberger pays tribute to “Macho Man” Randy Savage!”

– Cesaro continues his League of Legends: Wild Rift gameplay in his latest UpUpDownDown stream:

