wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Savage Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Cesaro Plays More League of Legends: Wild Rift
May 31, 2021 | Posted by
– Randy Savage is the subject for Rob Schamberger in the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“In the 365th episode special, artist Rob Schamberger pays tribute to “Macho Man” Randy Savage!”
– Cesaro continues his League of Legends: Wild Rift gameplay in his latest UpUpDownDown stream:
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says NJPW Loved His Promo Against WWE’s Nick Khan
- Tony Khan Personally Apologized To Hikaru Shida After Willie Urbina Incident
- The Young Bucks Mock Roman Reigns and The Shield at AEW Double or Nothing
- Booker T Recalls Sneaking Into The Ultimate Warrior’s Dressing Room, Warrior’s Commitment To His Character