Randy Savage Almost Beat Up Misfits Frontman and Drummer Backstage In WCW

Michale Graves of the Misfits, a band that had a brief run with WCW in 1999, was interviewed by Michael Hodge recently (quotes via WrestlingInc). The band’s guitarist, Doyle Wolfgang, ended up marrying Randy Savage’s ex-girlfriend, Gorgeous George (they got divorced in 2013), and Graves recounts a backstage incident involving Savage.

On WCW management not liking that the Misfits were getting over, and their attempts to sabotage their momentum: “Yeah man. I really tried to stay out of the politics of everything. There was so much drama going on within the band itself at the time. I just knew that we had so much talent and so much creativity. The fire in such a young man that burned in me, and the things that I wanted to do. It was very frustrating that it was such a big boy world with lots of money and power. You know. And I was just a creative guy. So I saw all of the struggles and I was just really kinda f–kin sad that it all got squashed over stupid s–t. And if we had people around us that could stand back and be objective and go ‘these guys are creative, they’re strong, they’re talented, and they can make us a lot of money’. We were on the verge. We were really on the verge. We had people like Rob Zombie calling us like ‘Hey man, can I direct your video’. And I saw all this happening. And again, I was a small fish. I was just a young guy in my early 20’s. So I just did my best to keep myself together and pray to god that we could keep the bus together…and we couldn’t man. We just flew apart.”

On the rumored backstage incident involving him, Doyle, and Randy Savage, over Savage’s then girlfriend/valet, Gorgeous George: “Yeah, yes. It was terrible. There was a time at one point, when me and Matt, the two smallest guys on the MISFITS/GWAR tour, got cornered backstage by Randy Macho Man Savage. A very angry, drunk, Macho Man Randy Savage.”

On dealing with Savage’s intensity: “I just stayed calm. I called him Mr. Man. I swear to god. I said Mr. Man, listen… and I just hoped for the best.”

On Savage having the right to be pissed at him: “Yeah, ya know. I can’t really speak ill of the dead. I’ve gotta be honest with you. With my run-in with Randy Macho Man Savage, that man had every right to be pissed off the way that he was. And every right to be as scary as he was. And if he wanted to, he coulda choked the s–t outta me. He was just awesome you know. He was an intense guy! ‘Stay calm son’, is all I could think to myself.”