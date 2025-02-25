Various News: Randy Savage Outfits Sold At Auction, Hulk Hogan Set For New York Appearance

– A number of Randy Savage’s outfits have sold at auction, including his famous Slim Jim outfit. Cllct reports that the outfits sold through Heritage Auctions on Sunday night for a total of $136,540.

Among the outfits, which were consigned by Savage’s widow Barbara Lynn Poffo, was the outfit he wore in his Slim Jim commercial. That outfit in particular sold for $45,140.

– The Poughkeepsie Journal reports that Hulk Hogan is set for an appearance to promote his Real American Beer at ShopRite’s supermarket in the Poughkeepsie, New York on March 4th. The appearance is set to run from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET.