Rapper Bad Bunny Pays Tribute To Booker T, Booker Gives His Thoughts

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has released his new album El Último Tour Del Mundo last week and there is a track that pays tribute to Booker T. The song, appropriately titled “Booker T”, namedrops the wrestler in one of the verses and the catchphrase “Can you dig it, sucka?” at the end. In an interview with The Houston Chronicle, Booker spoke about his thoughts on the track.

He said: “He was one of the kids growing up that was doing the Spinnarooni and scissor kicking somebody. That’s what was so cool about it, it was organic. He was a fan of mine, I’m a fan of the new generation. It just lets me know where I’ve gone in my career and how many people I’ve touched along the way. I might not know all the words, but I feel the vibe and I definitely dig the record.”