Rapper Sexyy Red Reacts To Video Edit Of Jey Uso Hyping Crowd To Her Track
October 12, 2023
A viral video shows Jey Uso hyping up the Smackdown audience to Sexyy Red’s track “SkeeYee,” and Red posted to Twitter to react to it. A Twitter user has been posting videos of wrestling stars with edits that include popular songs, and posted a video edited to include the rising rapper’s hit song.
Sexyy Red posted to Twitter to share the post, writing:
“I wanna see this happen Fr @WWE when yal gonna invite me?”
I wanna see this happen Fr 😭😭😭 @WWE when yal gonna invite me? https://t.co/Q1MK0JceIB
— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 12, 2023
