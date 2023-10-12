Rapper Sexyy Red Reacts To Video Edit Of Jey Uso Hyping Crowd To Her Track

A viral video shows Jey Uso hyping up the Smackdown audience to Sexyy Red’s track “SkeeYee,” and Red posted to Twitter to react to it. A Twitter user has been posting videos of wrestling stars with edits that include popular songs, and posted a video edited to include the rising rapper’s hit song.

Sexyy Red posted to Twitter to share the post, writing:

“I wanna see this happen Fr @WWE when yal gonna invite me?”