Rapper Smoke DZA Thinks WWE’s Bloodline Story Is ‘Struggling’

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Wrestling Inc), wrestling fan and rapper Smoke DZA gave his thoughts on WWE’s story with the Bloodline and why he thinks it’s struggling.

He said: “Yeah, it looks like they’re struggling to get to the next step of what that is. Definitely, Roman being hurt doesn’t make the situation any better. I would’ve loved them to drag the ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso/Sami Zayn thing out a little longer. Injected him into that feud with him and Sami being best friends, and just seeing the dynamic of that, and I think for long-term storytelling, every time KO comes to fend The Bloodline off or The Bloodline comes to beatdown KO and company, Sami and KO never really mix up. The only mixup was WarGames when he kicked him in the nuts and hit him with the Helluva Kick at the end.“