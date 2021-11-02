wrestling / News

Rapper Westside Gunn Helps Pay Off Indy Talent’s Wrestling School Debt

November 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Westside Gunn

Westside Gunn has lent a hand to an independent wrestler who was close to paying off her wrestling school debt. The rapper and noted pro wrestling fan sent a payment of $500 to Alexis Littlefoot, an influencer who is training to be a professional wrestler. He sent her a message on Twitter, which you can see below along with her reaction.

Gunn often references wrestling in his music and has attended several AEW shows.

