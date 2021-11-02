wrestling / News
Rapper Westside Gunn Helps Pay Off Indy Talent’s Wrestling School Debt
November 1, 2021 | Posted by
Westside Gunn has lent a hand to an independent wrestler who was close to paying off her wrestling school debt. The rapper and noted pro wrestling fan sent a payment of $500 to Alexis Littlefoot, an influencer who is training to be a professional wrestler. He sent her a message on Twitter, which you can see below along with her reaction.
Gunn often references wrestling in his music and has attended several AEW shows.
My OG, my big homie. ⚖️🦂⚖️ it’s fucking Griselda.
Thank you so much. 🥲 #4thRope ❤️ LETS GET THIS WORK IN! https://t.co/vZF3aOCpwT
— Alexis Littlefoot – Way 2 Flexy (@YungLittlefoot) November 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW Wrestlers Dress Up For Halloween: Bryan Danielson & Brie Bella do The Addams Family, Britt Baker, Brandi & Cody, More
- Bronson Reed Confirms Why He Didn’t Appear At Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
- Keith Lee On Thinking He Could Have Spent More Time In WWE NXT Before Main Roster Call-Up, Triple H Trying To Keep Him
- Mercedes Martinez On Why She Left RETRIBUTION So Quickly, Says It Wasn’t Why She Exited WWE