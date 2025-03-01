wrestling / News

Rapper Expected To Appear at Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

March 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Toronto Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, rapper Travis Scott will be part of tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber, which was promoted by the company.

PWInsider reports that Drake, still recovering from his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, will also attend tonight’s event. The production team has been told to get ready to film him when he’s at ringside.

