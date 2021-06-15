wrestling / News
Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai Set For Tag Team Action On WWE NXT
Raquel Gonzalez successfully defended the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and she’s set for tag team action on tonight’s episode of NXT. Gonzalez will team with Dakota Kai to take on Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter on the show, which also includes an Io Shirai segment, KUSHIDA’s NXT Cruiserweight Title open challenge, and more.
Here’s the release from WWE on the match:
Raquel Gonzalez’s meteoric rise as NXT Women’s Champion continued at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and tonight Big Mami Cool will team with Dakota Kai against Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter.
At the NXT TakeOver: In Your House Global Press Conference, Gonzalez let Ember Moon know that she had her eyes set on being a double champion on the black-and-gold brand. The first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions were bested by Moon & Shotzi Blackheart in their last match together while Catanzaro & Carter have been out of action since March.
Will Gonzalez & Kai regain momentum in the hunt for the titles?
Don’t miss the showdown tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C.
