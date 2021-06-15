Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai Set For Tag Team Action On WWE NXT

Raquel Gonzalez successfully defended the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and she’s set for tag team action on tonight’s episode of NXT. Gonzalez will team with Dakota Kai to take on Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter on the show, which also includes an Io Shirai segment, KUSHIDA’s NXT Cruiserweight Title open challenge, and more.

Here’s the release from WWE on the match: