Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai to Issue Final Words Against Each Other on Tonight’s WWE NXT

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai issue final words before NXT TakeOver 36 The time for talking is almost over. On the final episode of NXT before TakeOver 36, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai will issue their last words to one another before doing battle this Sunday. Whose words will prove most scathing heading into this highly anticipated NXT Women’s Title matchup? Find out tonight live on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Gonzalez will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Dakota Kai on Sunday, August 22 at NXT TakeOver 36. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Imperium

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: KUSHIDA vs. Roderick Strong

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal: Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson

* Dexter Lumis & Indi Hartwell vs. Robert Stone & Jessi Kamea

* Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe go face to face in the ring

* Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai issue final words before NXT TakeOver 36