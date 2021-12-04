Raquel Gonzalez Says NXT 2.0 Changes Are Exciting, Talks NXT WarGames Bout

Raquel Gonzalez says she appreciates the recent changes to NXT and discussed her women’s WarGames match taking place at this weekend’s NXT WarGames. Gonzalez spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can see the highlights below:

On feeling more confident this year: “I feel like I am 100% the most confident I have ever been walking into a WarGames match, even though it’s my second one. [laughs] Because last year was my rookie WarGames match and I went in under the wing and the guidance of Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Toni Storm. Women who are full of experience, full of knowledge. Especially with matches that involve weapons and cages and all of that. I was feeling a little nervous last year, a little bit like the underdog. But to come out victorious and to come and get that win for my team, was amazing. This year I feel like I’m on the other side, I feel like I’m a little bit of a leader this time, but not a solo leader.”

On the recent changes in NXT: “It’s exciting. Change is good, it’s good to get fresh blood in the ring. I feel like having the old school and the new school styles mix together and clash in the double rings with the cage and everything is something that people aren’t going to expect. They’re not going to know what to expect from all these newcomers who have never been put in this position. As well as the old school guys. They’re really going to have to step up their game to teach them a lesson and remind those 2.0 kids who exactly NXT is. It’s exciting, I can’t wait to watch it.”

On her WarGames match: “I do love that the women’s side is a little bit more mixed. We have Mandy and Dakota who are a little bit more old school, with Gigi and JC who are a part of the new school. Then, of course, you have myself, KLR, and Io who are old school and new school, Cora, who is all new school. So, it’s a good mix, I can’t wait.”