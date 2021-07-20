Raquel Gonzalez On NXT Women’s Title Match With Xia Lia, Who She Wants To Face On WWE Main Roster

In a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Raquel Gonzalez discussed her upcoming match with Xia Li, talent she wants to face on the WWE main roster, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Raquel Gonzalez on wanting to set an example for the younger generation: “Again, it’s mind blowing. It’s so hard to put into words how that feels. It’s still something that I’m trying to wrap my head around that I’m in that position because even myself as a young girl I looked up to, of course, as many young Hispanic girls do, Selena. She was this iconic Mexican-American Texas girl that was trying to push her way into a man’s world, into a man’s industry, and she did it and she made the most of it. She became this iconic, beautiful human being with an amazing soul and just is remembered for the amazing person that she was. She’s actually is what I think you’re referring to me as for these younger generations, as someone that they look up to and they see, because even though I didn’t want to be a singer, I knew I didn’t have the voice for that, I knew I wanted to do something, and whether it was to play basketball for the WNBA or in the fourth grade, like I said, I wanted to be a wrestler for the WWE. It’s something that I know, it’s a message that I love, and it’s the message that no matter where you come from, no matter what your background is, no matter what obstacles you think are holding you down, you can never, never say no, and you can never just give up. There’s always going to be a way, and you just have to keep working to find that way, to find that opportunity, to get your chance to be seen and to be heard and to work for what you really want.”

On her upcoming NXT Women’s Title match with Xia Li: “I definitely know the NXT audience is excited for this match because they’ve been waiting for it for so long. I mean, the last time Xia Li came out, called me out, said, “I want you,” she didn’t show up. So I had to beat up her little sidekick, Boa. It is interesting now though, because like you said, a lot has changed. She has definitely come out and into her own a little bit more. You can definitely see it in her striking abilities and everything that she’s doing in the ring, that she is powerful. She does have a threat, but it doesn’t turn me from anything that I’ve been doing. I don’t think I need to change anything. I think I’m going to do what I always do and that’s come out, expect the unexpected and kick ass. I definitely think that this is a match that we’ve all been waiting for, for a long time. I know I’ve been waiting to get my hands on her. So it’s something that I’m looking forward to. I will say I was surprised because when we were looking at, and I saw some of the Instagram posts that NXT was posting up about who should be my next opponent, I did not see Xia Li coming in first in line. I definitely saw her a little bit further along. So this is good, and it’s keeping me on my toes and I’m excited for what tomorrow’s going to bring.”

On what talents she looks forward to facing if she’s called up to the WWE main roster: “I’m so excited for an opportunity to step back in the ring with Nia Jax, a hundred percent, and to do it one-on-one. When we had that little pace, that little opportunity in NXT of her and I getting our hands on each other, it was very explosive and magical and it made me want more. So I’d definitely say Nia Jax is one of them, she’s up there. One person that I always mention as well is of course Natalya. I would love to step into the ring with Nattie. She’s so knowledgeable and she’s experienced in and the way she moves, I know she would bring out the best in me. Watching her match with Rhea Ripley, I believe it was last week, I was just so excited for Rhea but at the same time, I was a little bit jealous because I was like, yeah, I want to be there too right now. So I would definitely say those two at the moment. And of course I would love to get in the ring with Bianca Belair. We were both at NXT at the same time. We came up a lot at the same time, but we didn’t have the opportunity to work with each other very often on Coconut shows or on NXT TV. So that’s definitely one that I’m looking forward to and hoping that I get the opportunity to step in the ring with her real soon.”