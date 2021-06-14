wrestling / News
Raquel Gonzalez Retains NXT Women’s Title at NXT Takeover: In Your House (Pics, Video)
Raquel Gonzalez had a hell of a fight on her hands in Ember Moon, but she walked away from NXT Takeover: In Your House with her title reign intact. Gonzalez defeated Moon in a match that saw Shotzi Blackheart make her return to counteract Dakota Kai, who interfered several times to save Gonzalez from losing her championship. You can see clips and pics from the match below.
Gonzalez’s title reign now stands at 67 days, having won the title from Io Shirai at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One. Our live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House is here.
