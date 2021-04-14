Raquel Gonzalez on How Far She’s Come Since the Mae Young Classic, Watching WM Live

– DAZN recently spoke to new NXT women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez, who discussed her title win at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Below are some highlights.

Raquel Gonzalez on being champion in such a strong lineage for the division: “It feels amazing. It’s such an honor to know that they (WWE) looked at me and said this is someone that we can trust, and someone that we believe can lead this locker room and lead this division into the next chapter of NXT. NXT is known for being not only the third brand of WWE but for being innovative, for being creative, and a little different style from RAW and Smackdown. That’s something that I know they’re looking to me to continue to deliver, to continue to bring eyes and new eyes to the women’s division. NXT is forever growing, forever changing, and forever developing and evolving into something bigger and newer it feels like every month, but I know time flies by.”

On watching WrestleMania 37 live: “This weekend, I was definitely watching the performances. I will say for some of the other matches, I did envision myself. But because I do know Bianca and I do know Rhea, I mentally wanted to put myself in a position where I could enjoy their work, where I could enjoy what they were doing and enjoy it to the point of where I felt like I was celebrating with them at the end of both of their matches. I felt like I was up there with them. But I definitely will say that sitting at WrestleMania this year, I was envisioning myself being there one day as well and envisioning myself reaching new heights, new limits then and telling myself that I’ve come this far in four years since signing with the WWE and just expecting the unexpected for the next year to come especially because next year’s WrestleMania will be in Dallas with your precious Cowboys.”

Gonzalez on how far she’s come since the Mae Young Classic: “I think it was in total, just a whole year of it finally slowly clicking for me. I think it was what it was because even at my debut, I was still trying to figure out who is Raquel? What is she going to do? How is she going to act? How is she going to put off this vibe that she wants to give off? It was just a series of events after that, from being a part of Takeovers to being a part of matches with Dakota (Kai) to having her by my side and learning from her and then being put into other matches that were first for me like War Games, Last Woman Standing and my first ever Takeover. It’s been all of that each time has slowly built my confidence. I think that at the same time, it’s slowly been clicking for me that this is what I know I can do, and this is what I know I can produce, and I’m meant to be here.”