Raquel Gonzalez on Possibly Being a Part of the Next Royal Rumble or WrestleMania

– Speaking to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp ahead of NXT WarGames, Raquel Gonzalez discussed the possibility of working next year’s Royal Rumble or possibly even WrestleMania 38. Below are some highlights:

Raquel Gonzalez on potentially working the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 38: “I’m always excited for the possibilities of being a part of the Rumble, being part of WrestleMania, especially with Mania being in Texas. It’s just something that I’ve always dreamed of; being part of the big stage. I’m excited to see what happens next month, but for right now, I’m focusing on WarGames and Dakota Kai and Mandy Rose. I’m going to have both of them at once. Do you know how happy that makes me? I get them both at once in the cage. They aren’t going anywhere.”

On her SmackDown dark match in Pennsylvania: “It kind of happened all at once because, unfortunately, that week, after I lost my title, I also lost my uncle. I actually flew home to Texas to be there for my family and I got the call as soon as I landed that they needed me at SmackDown and that was my first opportunity as well showing up to Raw or SmackDown to have that opportunity. People think I’ve done it before or have been in that position, I have not, it was a first for me. That entire weekend was full of a lot of emotion, but it was mostly happy because I got to see my family and be there for them, hug them, kiss them, and tell them I love them, but I also got to do what I love and that is wrestling in front of fans and doing my passion.”

Gonzalez on Aliyah and Xia Li: “I got to see a lot of people I haven’t worked with in a while like Aliyah. She’s up there killing it, doing her thing. I got to see Xia (Li) for a little bit. My friends, Kayla, and, of course, the crew that is always there doing what they do. It was really fun to be on the road with them and see them. It was cold, I was not ready for the cold. That day, I had to rush and go shopping because I really wasn’t prepared. It was a lot. I think I got good feedback and I was really excited for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to more.”