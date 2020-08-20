wrestling / News

WWE News: Raquel Gonzalez Returns On NXT, Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland Clip

August 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Raquel Gonzalez made her return on tonight’s NXT, helping Dakota Kai in her battle against Io Shirai. You can see a clip of Gonzalez’ return below. Kai is set to face Shirai for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT Takeover XXX:

– WWE posted a clip from Johnny Gargano’s win over Ridge Holland in the opening match of the show:

