wrestling / News
WWE News: Raquel González Says It’s Her Time After NXT Takeover: WarGames, Tommaso Ciampa On His WarGames Win
December 6, 2020 | Posted by
– Raquel González is done being overlooked and is ready to make her mark following her performance at NXT Takeover: WarGames. As noted, González got the pinfall in the women’s WarGames match at the show by beating Io Shirai. McKenzie Mitchell talked to González about the win and she said she was tired of it being all about Shirai and Rhea Ripley. She said she’s been overlooked long enough and it’s about her now:
– Tommaso Ciampa was also interviewed backstage at the show following his win over Timothy Thatcher. CIampa put Thatcher over as tough and noted that his was return to Takeover after being choked out in his last one by Karrion Kross:
More Trending Stories
- Wardlow Recalls His WWE Tryout Being Full Of People Who Didn’t Like Wrestling, His Reaction to Not Being Accepted
- More On Wrestlers Being Upset About Impact’s COVID Protocols
- New Report Suggests That AEW Is Interested In Tessa Blanchard After All
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Roman Reigns & Kevin Owens Angle On SmackDown