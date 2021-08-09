wrestling / News
Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai Officially Set For Women’s Title Match At NXT TakeOver 36
WWE has made it official: Raquel Gonzalez will defend the NXT Women’s title against former friend Dakota Kai at NXT TakeOver 36 on August 22. Kai attacked Gonzalez on the July 27 edition of NXT to set up the feud between the two.
Here’s the release from WWE on their upcoming NXT TakeOver 36 match:
The NXT Universe is still shaking from Dakota Kai’s kick heard ‘round the world to Raquel Gonzalez.
Now, the former friends will go to battle for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT TakeOver 36. Big Mami Cool had proven unstoppable with Kai by her side, as even her former teammate admitted that she’d always be champion as long as they continued to have each other’s backs. Moments later, Kai launched her shocking attack to lead the two down the path to a championship showdown.
Who will be holding the gold after the two formerly inseparable teammates square off in the ring?
Don’t miss the NXT Women’s Championship showdown at NXT TakeOver 36 at 8 ET/5 PT on Sunday, Aug. 22, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
