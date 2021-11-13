Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai Set For This Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a grudge match between Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai for this Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. The two previously fought at NXT Takeover 36, where Gonzalez retained the NXT Women’s title. Since then, Kai cost her the belt against current champion Mandy Rose. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Poker Showdown: Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson

* Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

* Odyssey Jones & Jacket Time vs. Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers