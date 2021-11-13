wrestling / News
Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai Set For This Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0
November 13, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a grudge match between Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai for this Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. The two previously fought at NXT Takeover 36, where Gonzalez retained the NXT Women’s title. Since then, Kai cost her the belt against current champion Mandy Rose. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Poker Showdown: Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson
* Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis
* Odyssey Jones & Jacket Time vs. Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers
JUST ANNOUNCED: @RaquelWWE & @DakotaKai_WWE take their rivalry to the ring in one-on-one action THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! https://t.co/20gvBgjZBc
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/zuJ6YUHuIK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 13, 2021
