wrestling / News
Raquel González vs. Zoey Stark, Candice LeRae Teams With Indi Hartwell Added to NXT Tonight
– WWE.com has added two new matches to tonight’s episode of NXT. In singles action, Raquel González faces Zoey Stark. You can see the full announcement below.
Raquel González faces Zoey Stark as NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver approaches
Raquel González is on a warpath toward her NXT Women’s Championship Match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, and Zoey Stark has found herself in the crosshairs.
The NXT newcomer teamed with NXT Champion Io Shirai last week against González & Kai, but a brutal slam from “Big Mami Cool” was too much for Stark to overcome. After the bell, González smashed The Genius of the Sky on the announce table, and a chilling staredown made her title intentions crystal clear.
Stark has tested herself against the best of NXT with clashes against Kai and Shirai since debuting on the black-and-gold brand.
Will Stark deliver payback with a shocking upset? Or will González use the opportunity to send another message to the NXT Women’s Champion?
Don’t miss the showdown this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.
Also added to tonight, Candice LeRae will team up with Indi Hartwell in a tag team bout. WWE did not yet announce their opponents:
Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell back in tag team action tonight
Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell return to The Capitol Wrestling Center ring tonight on NXT!
The Way have battled adversity, as Dexter Lumis’ steely eyes and haunting presence have upended the group’s mindset in recent weeks. LeRae & Hartwell dropped their last match against Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon when Johnny Gargano’s unveiling of a previously missing Austin Theory distracted the tandem.
With their eyes on the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, can LeRae & Hartwell claim an important win when they are back in action tonight?
Catch LeRae & Hartwell’s in-ring return tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.
Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NXT:
* Raquel González vs. Zoey Stark
* Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. TBA
* Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes
* Tian Sha vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter
* Battle Royal to Determine Gauntlet Eliminator Participants: Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Bronson Reed, Roderick Strong, Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, Pete Dunne
