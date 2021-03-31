Raquel González vs. Zoey Stark, Candice LeRae Teams With Indi Hartwell Added to NXT Tonight

– WWE.com has added two new matches to tonight’s episode of NXT. In singles action, Raquel González faces Zoey Stark. You can see the full announcement below.

Raquel González faces Zoey Stark as NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver approaches

Raquel González is on a warpath toward her NXT Women’s Championship Match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, and Zoey Stark has found herself in the crosshairs.

The NXT newcomer teamed with NXT Champion Io Shirai last week against González & Kai, but a brutal slam from “Big Mami Cool” was too much for Stark to overcome. After the bell, González smashed The Genius of the Sky on the announce table, and a chilling staredown made her title intentions crystal clear.

Stark has tested herself against the best of NXT with clashes against Kai and Shirai since debuting on the black-and-gold brand.

Will Stark deliver payback with a shocking upset? Or will González use the opportunity to send another message to the NXT Women’s Champion?

Don’t miss the showdown this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.