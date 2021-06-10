Raquel Gonzalez Wants To Be Tag Team Champions With Dakota Kai Again, Talks Friendship With Kai

Raquel Gonzalez has an NXT Women’s Title defense coming up at NXT Takeover: In Your House, and once she’s done with that she’d like to try and get the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles back. Gonzalez spoke with Denise Salcedo ahead of Takeover about her friendship with Kai and more, and you can check out the video and some highlights (per Fightful) below:

On being paired with Kai: “Dakota was actually the person who constantly supported me through everything. You know, when I was originally supposed to have my original debut when NXT had its first lead show on the USA Network and I was told you’re not ready yet. She was there for me and she saw how it impacted me. She constantly supported me through all of that, and so when we did decide to go with our pairing and have my new debut at NXT Portland, it was very exciting for both of us. I think we’re both very happy about it because we became very close.”

On Kai’s own success in NXT: “You know, she started her PC around the same time as I did too, a little bit after, and watching her and learning from her helps my confidence a lot. She comes with so much experience. She’s had stories with Shayna Baszler. She was Nia Jax’s first match. She’s had stories with Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, and she’s wrestled these women all over the world. That helps me so much because I knew that I had a partner and I had someone to look up to and learn from and that’s exactly what Dakota has been for me from day one. Yeah, we’ve had our disagreements here and there and you know, she’s got locked into a locker which we let her out. We got her out as soon as possible. But we’ve definitely grown as teammates and as partners, and I don’t see myself as champion without her.”

On wanting to reclaim the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles “I hope that something that we can look forward to together is being champions together again, you know, we only held the NXT Women’s Tag Titles for an hour because of Ember Moon and her loud mouth. But it was something that was bittersweet, and it’s something that makes us want more and it’s something to look forward to because the NXT Women’s Championship is my priority, but the tag titles is number two for us. I think that’s something you know, either way, it’s a win-win situation for us.”