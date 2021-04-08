Raquel Gonzalez Captures NXT Women’s Title at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)

We have a new Women’s Champion following the end of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night one. Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai to capture the title in the main event of tonight’s show. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This is Gonzalez’s first run with the championship, and ends Shirai’s reign at 305 days. She won the title from Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match at NXT Takeover: In Your House in June of last year.

