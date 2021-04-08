wrestling / News
Raquel Gonzalez Captures NXT Women’s Title at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)
We have a new Women’s Champion following the end of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night one. Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai to capture the title in the main event of tonight’s show. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This is Gonzalez’s first run with the championship, and ends Shirai’s reign at 305 days. She won the title from Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match at NXT Takeover: In Your House in June of last year.
Our own Kevin Pantoja’s full review of the show is here.
Tonight is undoubtedly the biggest match of @RaquelWWE's career. #NXTTakeOver @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/uU22ZCNg17
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
EVERYONE is watching @shirai_io, and we mean EVERYONE. 😈 #NXTTakeOver @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/nGuygc48Vk
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
It all comes down to the #WWENXT #WomensTitle.@shirai_io defends her gold against @RaquelWWE in our commercial-free main event on @USA_Network, simulcasting on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork elsewhere! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/lbr8lP2pSV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
The playing field is level between @shirai_io & @RaquelWWE…@DakotaKai_WWE has been tossed from ringside! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/YWj5Z93ZMe
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
By any means necessary. #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle @RaquelWWE @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/EIUear2igB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
"Give up, @shirai_io!" – @RaquelWWE
Easier said than done. #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/9nlYPXK2KV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2021
💀 #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle @RaquelWWE @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/Dq41gkm1VH
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
.@shirai_io is doing whatever she has to do to defeat @RaquelWWE
and retain the #WWENXT Women's Championship! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/iiCGEhSNlS
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
History, no, HERSTORY is made tonight as @RaquelWWE defeats @shirai_io to become the NEW #WWENXT #WomensChampion!!! #AndNew #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/1a3YRVi4tB
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
.@RheaRipley_WWE couldn't do it.@DakotaKai_WWE couldn't do it.
Toni Storm couldn't do it.@RaquelWWE did it and is now our NEW #WWENXT #WomensChampion! #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle #AndNew @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/EFnWYJbA2E
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
Congratulations, @RaquelWWE!
The shock and awe continues on tomorrow's Night 2 of #NXTTakeOver : Stand & Deliver on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/04cacK3Yjd
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2021
We'll always be #NXTProud of you, @shirai_io. ❤️ #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Wy08ES9GjD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
