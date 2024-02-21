Raquel Rodriguez Finally Got Answers For Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, Says Journey Isn’t Over

As previously reported, Raquel Rodriguez revealed that she was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome back at the tail end of last year. She was pulled from live events and made her return this past Monday on RAW. In a post on Twitter, she said that she finally got some answers for her condition and shared photos of what having it was like.

She wrote: “The journey is far from over. I finally got some answers as to what caused this but it’s going to be a while til I can get it fully under control. I know one thing. I’m blessed to have an amazing support system. Family, friends, I love you all. Keep pushing through the pain!”