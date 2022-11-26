Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown

Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage.

Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on her own until Rodriguez came down to help, only to have to tap out to Rousey. Shotzi said later in the show that has a broken arm and a dislocated elbow.

Shozti battles Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series on Saturday.