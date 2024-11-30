– During a recent interview with WrestleRant Radio, WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez discussed the women’s WarGames match and how her career has come full circle. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On competing in WarGames after competing in the match in NXT: “It really is [the same situation]. I thought about that the other day when I saw some old pictures of the WarGames when I powerbombed IYO through a ladder, which was absolutely insane to me. But it almost inspired me. I’m like, this is kind of the same mix of the team, we’re all guys again, IYO’s on that team and we have Rhea [Ripley] on that team too. This is gonna be, I don’t want to hint to them that, ‘Hey guys, I know what’s gonna happen,’ but I have a good idea of what they’re gonna try and do, so I think we’re coming in very prepared. I’m very excited for our team.”

On this being a full circle moment for her career: “Oh 100%, it is. At the moment, of course, I’m not going after Liv’s title. I would not do that to my sister. I’m here to help her keep that title as long as possible. I know Nia’s gonna take her title back to SmackDown, but it definitely still fuels my fire to want to win this and to prove something against all of those champions, ex-champions on the other team. I’m very excited. This could open many possibilities for how dominating we can be. Now that we have the new IC Title that just got introduced, that’s a huge opportunity for anyone who gets the opportunity to wrestle in that tournament and win that title. So I’m just looking forward to us going out there and having a really great showing and then coming home victorious.”

Raquel Rodriguez competes in the women’s WarGames match tonight at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. She’ll be teaming with Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae against the team of Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky. Tonight’s premium live event is being held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.