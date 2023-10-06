Raquel Rodriguez Explains What’s Changed Since Last She Faced Nia Jax

Speaking on WWE’s The Bump recently, Raquel Rodriguez offered some details on her mindset going into her upcoming Raw confrontation with Nia Jax (per Wrestling Inc). Rodriguez last faced off with Jax in March 2021 during a Women’s Tag Team Title challenge and believes she’s better equipped to handle Jax this time. You can find a few highlights from Rodriguez and watch the complete episode below.

On her growth since their last meeting: “Two years is a long time, and I feel like since then I’ve had some crazy battles. I’ve wrestled people with crazy experience, from Trish Stratus to Ronda Rousey to now being in a feud with Rhea Ripley. So knowing that I’ve been continuing to grow and continuing to harness my skill and my in-ring ability, I think that’s where I have the leg up on Nia. She had two years off and I only took two weeks, so I think it’s going to be fair game Monday.”

On her tactical preparations for their impending fight: “I feel like when you have a bull that’s just seeing red, you got to just keep waving that flag in front of them until they hit something hard and then they’re out. So that’s my strategy going in.”