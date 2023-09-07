Raquel Rodriguez On Chyna Breaking Barriers For Women In WWE

Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke about Chyna’s influence in terms of helping to break down barriers for women in WWE. Rodriguez, faced Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WWE Payback, spoke with Jessica Kleinschmidt on Short and to the Point for a new interview and during the discussion, she was asked about Chyna’s impact on the women’s division in WWE.

“It was inspiring, it really was, because she had so many feuds with men as well,” Rodriguez said (per Fightful). “For me, she solidified that idea of ‘we can hang with the boys too.’ When I was watching her growing up, I was always playing basketball, and I would go and play against the boys. I think that’s helped me invaluable as well because it’s helped me up my level everything.”

She continued, “Even at the Performance Center, getting to be in a male class like Scotty 2 Hotty’s and getting to soak in all of his experience and knowledge and working with other young men who have years of experience over me and have so much knowledge, it was invaluable information and such amazing learning that I wish I could one day give to someone else. It has really helped me in my career and my performance overall.”