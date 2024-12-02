Raquel Rodriguez Shares Clips Of Bloody Wounds From WWE Survivor Series; WarGames

Raquel Rodriguez took some wounds in the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, and she shared some video clips from after the match. Rodriguez was on the losing side of the opening match for the PPV as she teamed with Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae against Bayley, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, Naomi & Rhea Ripley. She posted video from backstage as you can see below: