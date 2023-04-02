wrestling / News
WWE News: Raquel Rodriguez Comments On Her First Wrestlemania, Cody Rhodes Tells Fans To Enjoy Tonight, The Miz Welcomes Roster to Wrestlemania Night Two
– In a post on Twitter, Raquel Rodriguez commented on being part of her first Wrestlemania. She will team with Liv Morgan against three other teams in a Wrestlemania Showcase match.
She wrote: “My first #WrestleMania!! All the feels in the world and I can’t wait to walk out on that stage with @YaOnlyLivvOnce LFGGGGGG!!!”
— Raquel (@RaquelWWE) April 2, 2023
– Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes told wrestling fans to enjoy their Sunday as he prepares to challenge Roman Reigns in tonight’s main event.
He wrote: “Enjoy your day wrestling fans. We changed everything. Our Kingdom.”
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 2, 2023
– Finally, WWE shared a video of The Miz greeting various wrestlers and staff ahead of tonight’s show.
The Host of #WrestleMania @mikethemiz making sure all of the WWE Superstars are welcomed to what’s sure to be another historic night! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/L7OO9Qo8cS
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023