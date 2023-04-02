wrestling / News

WWE News: Raquel Rodriguez Comments On Her First Wrestlemania, Cody Rhodes Tells Fans To Enjoy Tonight, The Miz Welcomes Roster to Wrestlemania Night Two

April 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Raquel Rodriguez Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Raquel Rodriguez commented on being part of her first Wrestlemania. She will team with Liv Morgan against three other teams in a Wrestlemania Showcase match.

She wrote: “My first #WrestleMania!! All the feels in the world and I can’t wait to walk out on that stage with @YaOnlyLivvOnce LFGGGGGG!!!

– Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes told wrestling fans to enjoy their Sunday as he prepares to challenge Roman Reigns in tonight’s main event.

He wrote: “Enjoy your day wrestling fans. We changed everything. Our Kingdom.

– Finally, WWE shared a video of The Miz greeting various wrestlers and staff ahead of tonight’s show.

