WWE News: Raquel Rodriguez Comments On Her First Wrestlemania, Cody Rhodes Tells Fans To Enjoy Tonight, The Miz Welcomes Roster to Wrestlemania Night Two

– In a post on Twitter, Raquel Rodriguez commented on being part of her first Wrestlemania. She will team with Liv Morgan against three other teams in a Wrestlemania Showcase match.

She wrote: “My first #WrestleMania!! All the feels in the world and I can’t wait to walk out on that stage with @YaOnlyLivvOnce LFGGGGGG!!!”

My first #WrestleMania!! All the feels in the world and I can’t wait to walk out on that stage with @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🖤💙 LFGGGGGG!!! — Raquel (@RaquelWWE) April 2, 2023

– Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes told wrestling fans to enjoy their Sunday as he prepares to challenge Roman Reigns in tonight’s main event.

He wrote: “Enjoy your day wrestling fans. We changed everything. Our Kingdom.”

Enjoy your day wrestling fans We changed everything Our Kingdom #WrestleMania #CodyRhodes @peacock — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 2, 2023

– Finally, WWE shared a video of The Miz greeting various wrestlers and staff ahead of tonight’s show.